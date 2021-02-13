OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $204,418.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

