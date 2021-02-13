Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $330,516.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 146.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.01 or 0.97590272 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.