Opacity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $273,612.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 138% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $273,612.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

