Open Predict Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007582 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $30,040.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 173.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.