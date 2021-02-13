OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.27 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $5.97 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.