OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

