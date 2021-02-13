OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 51.8% in January

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPHC remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Friday. 43,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.15. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

