OptionRoom Price Tops $3.45 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00079589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089020 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,622.75 or 0.97360916 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

