OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.34 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00006780 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $39.17 million and $8.34 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

