Opus Achieves Market Cap of $218,362.74 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $218,362.74 and approximately $302.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

