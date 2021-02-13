Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.01 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and $6.01 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars.

