Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

