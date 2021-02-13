Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $87,539.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,511,078 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

