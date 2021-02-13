Origin Sport Tops One Day Volume of $1.54 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $906,805.04 and $1.54 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00220706 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

