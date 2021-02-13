Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

