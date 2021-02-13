Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $485.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

