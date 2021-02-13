Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 7,694 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,588,000 after acquiring an additional 325,588 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 473,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

