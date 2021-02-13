Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 116,187 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

