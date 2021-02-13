Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

