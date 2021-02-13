Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 21,897 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52.

