Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $609.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.40 and a 200 day moving average of $427.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

