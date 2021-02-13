Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $112.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

