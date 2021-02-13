Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,853 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

