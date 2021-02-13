Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

