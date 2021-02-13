Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

