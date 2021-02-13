Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

