Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

