Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,593,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

