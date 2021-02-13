Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.63 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $188.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

