Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 35,927 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 2.84% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.