Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.01. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.60.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

