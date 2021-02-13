Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.22.

