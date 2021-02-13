Orion Protocol (ORN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.85 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00013635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $109.87 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

