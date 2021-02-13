Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.47 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $106.80 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00013064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

