Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,565.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00452521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.