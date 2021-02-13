Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $26,329.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00273717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00087405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00086710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00089086 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,049.71 or 0.97301827 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.