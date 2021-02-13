Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.49

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $28.00. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 647,112 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33.

In other news, insider Brad George acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Also, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

