Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.28). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $287.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

