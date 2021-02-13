OST Market Capitalization Tops $16.98 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. OST has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $2.92 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

