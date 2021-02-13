Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

OSTIY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

