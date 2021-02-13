Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.60). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.