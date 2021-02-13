OWNDATA Market Capitalization Hits $834,763.17 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $834,763.17 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00090289 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

