Oxen (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $66.44 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and $1.41 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.39 or 0.03855292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00484481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.88 or 0.01382853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.63 or 0.00552880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00510952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00376429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00034752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Oxen Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,828,200 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

