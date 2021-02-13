Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $876.55

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $876.55 and traded as high as $1,050.00. Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 138,307 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £856.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 985.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.55.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

