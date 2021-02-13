Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.38

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.38 and traded as high as $92.88. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 410,928 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.38. The company has a market capitalization of £113.79 million and a PE ratio of 69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) news, insider Roger Parry purchased 27,777 shares of Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £24,999.30 ($32,661.75).

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

