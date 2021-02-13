Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 14th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 227,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.23.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

