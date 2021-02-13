PAC Global One Day Volume Reaches $76,950.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $76,950.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,066,015,937 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

