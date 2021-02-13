Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. 3,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.