Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,676.00 and traded as low as $5,648.00. Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at $5,676.00, with a volume of 388,508 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,676. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

