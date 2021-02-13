PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up approximately 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of PAE worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

